MS Dhoni back to father’s duty after epic knock for CSK, watch video

MS Dhoni has once again made finishing games in Indian Premier League a norm. Once again on Wednesday, he cracked 70 runs off just 34 balls to help Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in IPL 2018. The win helped CSK reach the top of the points table. But after the game, Dhoni is back to doing a father’s duty.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Mahendra Singh Dhoni shared a video in which he is drying his daughter Ziva’s hair. Dhoni captioned video post as: “Game over, had a nice sleep now back to Daddy’s duties.” The video shows Dhoni drying her hair with a hair-dryer in the hotel room. The video has already been viewed more than 4 lakh times.

Chennai Super Kings have played six matches so far in this season and have won five of them. Their only loss came against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali, a match they lost by just four runs. That match also saw Dhoni take CSK to a winning position from a precarious position.

Against RCB, Chennai Super Kings were chasing a target of 206 runs and were four down before the 100-run mark. But Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni got together and shared a 101-run stand for the fifth wicket. Rayudu was dismissed for 82.

RCB needed to defend 30 runs from final two overs but Dhoni and Bravo, who made 14 off 7, won the game for CSK with two balls remaining.

