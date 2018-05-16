Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa

Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
Latest News
  • MS Dhoni daughter Ziva dances with Dwayne Bravo on ‘Champions’ song, watch video

MS Dhoni daughter Ziva dances with Dwayne Bravo on ‘Champions’ song, watch video

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva and Suresh Raina's daughter Garcia danced on Dwayne Bravo's Champions song in Delhi.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 16, 2018 3:49:28 pm
bravo ziva MS Dhoni daughter Ziva with Dwayne Bravo.
Related News

MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo are teammates at Chennai Super Kings and both are entertainers in their own way. Bravo has been a dynamic cricketer and have performed around the world in T20 league. Even off the field, Bravo has been one of the most entertaining cricketers and even released a music video in 2016. The song “Champions” was an instant hit and has been heard at many places.

Suresh Raina daughter’s birthday party was one such place. On Garcia second birthday, the song was played and Garcia, alongwith MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, danced on it.

In a video tweeted by Chennai Super Kings, Ziva and Garcia are dancing to the song. There are more kids on the floor with Brovo singing the song. CSK, with the video, said,””Cutest visuals for ‘Champion’ you’ll ever see! #whistlepodu @DJBravo47 #Gracia #Ziva.”

IPL 2018 saw the return of Chennai Super Kings to the competition after they completed their two-year ban in the spot-fixing case. Bravo was part of the CSK team and has now once again joined them. He has played 12 matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) so far and has scored 133 runs at an average of 66.50. He also has nine wickets to his name.

CSK are currently in New Delhi for their IPL 2018 game against Delhi Daredevils which will be played on Friday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Live Blog
Match 50 : 16 May, 2018
Mumbai Indians
VS
Kings XI Punjab
  • 32 mins ago

    Predicted Playing 11 for KXIP

    Kings XI Predicted Playing 11: KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch,…

  • 1 hour ago

    Previous game

    Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab met in Indore for their first game of the…

View all updatesView Scorecard

Best of Express

Advertisement
I believe we are playing with Team India and not with Virat Kohli 