MS Dhoni best captain, CSK blessed to have him in IPL, says Chennai Super Kings CEO

Chennai Super Kings could not have made a better return to the Indian Premier League after serving two-season ban. They are second in the IPL Points Table and are all but assured of a playoff berth. They have shown character with some of terrific performances so far. This has happened only because of one person. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan believes that MS Dhoni is responsible for CSK’s performance.

“Chennai Super Kings are blessed to have Dhoni, one of the greatest captains India has ever produced, in the side. He manages to get the best out of the players. The way how he is able to marshal the talent is brilliant,” Viswanathan was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“If you look at Chennai Super Kings right from season one, the team is committed to doing well. The side is concentrating on putting in great performances in the field and is showing tremendous commitment. It is a total team effort,” he added.

CSK began their season on a winning note against Mumbai Indians and have six wins till now. This, despite playing at Pune and not their home ground in Chennai. After their stunning win over Kolkata Knight Riders, their base was shifted to Pune due to political reasons. Viswanathan said it was

“We moved to Pune where we have had success in the past. There was massive disappointment among the fans but it was a situation where we did not have control. It was a big logistical and emotional challenge but we got it done,” he said.

“We decided to do some things for the fans who were disappointed that the games were shifted out of Chepauk. We have done some things to satisfy our passionate supporters. However, the disappointment will never fully go away,” Viswanathan said.

