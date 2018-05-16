MS Dhoni, CSK players attend Suresh Raina’s daughter’s birthday ; watch video

MS Dhoni and Suresh raina play together for CSK. (Source: IPL) MS Dhoni and Suresh raina play together for CSK. (Source: IPL)

Suresh Raina’s daughter Gracia turned 2 on Monday and the little one had a special guest for her celebration. Former India skipper MS Dhoni joined the celebration to make it a special occasion for the little one. Apart from Dhoni, Bollywood actress and Harbhajan Singh’s wife Geeta Basra was also one of the attendees on the special day.

Raina, Dhoni and Harbhajan are part of the Chennai Super Kings franchise team. CSK made a comeback to the cash-rich league after facing a 2-year ban and retained Dhoni and Raina while the off-spinner became the new recruit in the side. Harbhajan had earlier played for Mumbai Indians.

Suresh Raina had also posted a video with daughter on his official Twitter handle. The caption of the post read, “She is already acting like 20! 😃#GraciaTurns2 #AlmostTwo.”

Chennai Super Kings have already qualified for the play-offs as they are sitting at number two in the points table with 16 points under their belt from 12 matches. CSK have lifted the trophy twice in 2010 and 2011 respectively. In their last encounter against table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai rode on an unbeaten 100 from Ambati Rayudu to win the match by a comprehensive margin of 8 wickets. They needed to chase a target of 180 in 20 overs. CSK went past the mark with one over to spare. Opener Shane Watson also chipped in with 57 while captain Dhoni remained unbeaten at 20 off 14. They will now play Delhi Daredevils on Friday at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

