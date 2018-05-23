Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 22, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
MS Dhoni leads CSK to IPL 2018 Final, Dwayne Bravo pays ‘dance’ tribute in dressing room; watch video

CSK reached their seventh IPL final after Faf du Plessis scored an unbeaten half-century and CSK beat SRH by two wickets.

By: Sports Desk | Mumbai | Published: May 23, 2018 12:43:41 am
dhoni bravo csk ipl Dwayne Bravo dances for MS Dhoni in CSK dressing room.
Chennai Super Kings are the only team in the history of the Indian Premier League to reach seven finals. IPL is 11 seasons old but CSK were banned for two years and on their return, they have once again entered the final in IPL 2018. They beat SRH by two wickets in Qualifier 1 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

CSK team has been a dominant force in this year’s IPL as they finished second in the points table. After the win in Qualifier 1, CSK team players celebrated the victory in the dressing room. Entertainment king Dwayne Bravo was singing and dancing in the dressing room after win.

In a video tweeted by Chennai Super Kings, the CSK players, including Bravo and Harbhajan Singh, are dancing and singing after the win. MS Dhoni is also in the video but he is sitting on the chair.

Bravo and other players of CSK are paying a tribute to Dhoni in the video. CSK have tweeted the video with the text,”Champion’s groovy tribute to #Thala after getting through to the #Finale! #WhistlePodu #yellove 🦁💛 @msdhoni”

Dhoni has been the captain of Chennai Super Kings since the beginning of Indian Premier and he has led them to their seventh IPL final, a record for both the team and Dhoni.

