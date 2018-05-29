Follow Us:
MS Dhoni challenges Dwayne Bravo to unique three run-dash, watch video

MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo indulged in a three-run dash after the Chennai Super Kings' win agaisnt Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final of IPL 2018.

36-year-old Dhoni and 34-year-old Bravo both show in the video that their age is just numbers in the background. (Source: BCCI)
MS Dhoni raced Dwayne Bravo in a unique way after Chennai Super Kings’ win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final of IPL 2018. In a video that the franchise released on Tuesday, the Dhoni and Bravo can be seen running between the stumps with bats in their hands as fast as they could, which the CSK twitter account is calling a ‘three-run dash’.

36-year-old Dhoni and 34-year-old Bravo both show in the video that their ages are just numbers in the background. It is difficult to see who won the race though, as both players cross the line almost at the same time. The CSK twitter account declares their ‘Thala’ as their winner but it is a game of fine margins. Watch the video for yourself and decide who the real winner was:

Here is another angle to it:

Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets to win the IPL 2018 title. Shane Watson was the star of the show, slamming an unbeaten 117 off 57 balls. This is the third time that they have won the title. This was also the first time in two years that they were taking part in the cash-rich league.

