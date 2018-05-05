MS Dhoni being among runs is a positive sign for India: Virat Kohli

CSK defeated RCB on Saturday. (Source: BCCI) CSK defeated RCB on Saturday. (Source: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore might have faced another defeat in the IPl 2018 but skipper Virat Kohli said it was a great sign for Indian cricket as MS Dhoni is back among runs. He hailed Dhoni’s batting performance on Saturday in Pune. While chasing 128 runs in 20 overs, CSK went over the line with two overs to spare in the contest but before the match was wrapped up, Dhoni took on Yuzvendra Chahal and hammered him for three sixes in one over.

Talking about Dhoni’s knock, Kohli during the post-match presentation admitted that the way former skipper is scoring runs is a positive sign for Indian cricket. Dhoni scored an unbeaten 31 off 23.

“I think it was a close match, we did really well to pull it back but two drop catches doesn’t help. It wasn’t an ideal day for us, six out of six soft dismissals is really rare to see but that is how this game goes. We gave a good effort in the second half, we knew it is going to be difficult with the total we had. This wicket surprised me, we knew it was going to be slow but it played slow under lights too. It was difficult to score in the end, had we taken the chances we could have made the match closer. Everyone loves to see MS striking the ball, the way he is doing. The bigger picture is that it is good for Indian cricket.

“They have played well and they deserve to win this game. We know it is a tough road ahead, we need to win at least 4 matches or all 5 matches. We have to pull our socks up. We have played our best cricket when we have been in this position. I have an optimistic feeling about the games ahead,” Kohli said.

Chennai Super Kings are placed at number one in the points table with seven wins out of the 10 matches they have played while Royal Challengers are placed at number six after this loss.

