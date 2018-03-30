Mitchell Starc ruled out of IPL 2018

Mitchell Starc will not play IPL 2018. (Source: BCCI) Mitchell Starc will not play IPL 2018. (Source: BCCI)

Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the fourth and final Test between South Africa and Australia as well as this season’s Indian Premier League due to a ‘tibial bone stress in his right leg.’

Starc, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 9.4 crore, is another addition to the IPL club’s injury woes after Chris Lynn and Andre Russell.

“Mitchell Starc has a ‘tibial bone stress in his right leg’. He will return home for further assessment after the Test and will miss the IPL,” Cricket Australia announced on Twitter. Starc, who picked up 12 wickets in the last three Test matches against South Africa has appeared in 27 IPL matches, claiming a total of 34 wickets.

Starc’s absence from the Johannesburg Test means Chadd Sayers’ debut on Friday, making it the fourth change in the team after Steven Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft got banned for ball-tampering.

The Australian pace speahead will be missing IPL for the third time in a row. In 2016, Starc was ruled out of the tournament due to a foot fracture. Last year, he left Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to focus on international cricket and this year, injury keeps him away from the T20 league again.

