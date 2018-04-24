MI vs SRH Match 23 Full Scorecard, IPL 2018 Live Score: Mumbai Indians 82/5 after 10.0 overs

MI vs SRH Match Scorecard, IPL 2018 Live Score: Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium. (PTI Photo) MI vs SRH Match Scorecard, IPL 2018 Live Score: Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium. Rohit Sharma said that Mumbai are going in with a squad unchanged from the one that played Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammad Nabi and Basil Thampi are all back for the Sunrisers. Billy Stanlake has been ruled out of the rest of the season with a fractured finger. Mumbai Indians are under pressure to perform with a place in the latter stages of the tournament looking inreasingly difficult to secure with each defeat. A win against SRH may well be enough for them to get their season back on track but they will have to overcome their difficulty to score runs against one of the most formidable bowling lineups in the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (capt.), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

Mumbai Indians: S Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt.), Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, M McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman

