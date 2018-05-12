IPL 2018, MI vs RR Live Cricket Streaming Online: When and where to watch MI vs RR IPL Match

Mumbai Indians will host Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. (Source: BCCI) Mumbai Indians will host Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. (Source: BCCI)

Mumbai Indians will host Rajasthan Royals on Sunday evening. Both the teams need to win their remaining games to stay alive in the competition. Rajasthan etched a brilliant win against Chennai Super Kings on Friday while MI hammered Kolkata Knight Riders in their respective previous encounters. The sides have got the momentum in their favour and would look to capitalise on it. While the home side is presently sitting at number four in the points table, Rajasthan Royals are at number 6.

When is IPL 2018 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match?

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals will be played on Sunday, May 13, 2018. This will be the 47th match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match?

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2018 begin?

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League match begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match?

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals?

IPL 2018 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

