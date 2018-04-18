IPL 2018, MI vs RCB: Was Umesh Yadav given out after wrong replay by TV umpire?

Wrong replay might be the reason behind Umesh Yadav’s wicket. (Source: PTI)

Even though it did not make a difference to the outcome of the match, but the third umpire probably looked at the wrong replay to check on a no-ball during the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The on-field umpires turned to the third umpire to check on Jasprit Bumrah’s no-ball when he dismissed the eighth RCB batsman Umesh Yadav on Tuesday. Even though the replay showed Bumrah’s foot way inside the crease, Umesh was seen at the non-striker’s end.

Even though the commentators were surprised that the on-field umpires had asked to check if Bumrah had overstepped, this is not the first time such an error has occured. “No need to go (to the third umpire) for that,” commentator Sunil Gavaskar said on air.

In 2011, Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed in a similar manner after the first two replays showed bowler Amit Mishra’s foot outside the crease, the third one with a different angle showed Mishra not overstepping.

This type of error occurs whenever the operator clicks twice, the replay goes to the previous ball instead of the current one. In this case, Umesh was at the non-striker’s end one ball before getting dismissed. Even though the mistake is not deiberate, such errors can prove costly in tight matches.

The International Cricket Council cannot hold broadcasters accountable for such errors as the ICC does not pay for the technology used for decision making.

Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to their first victory this season by smashing 94 off 52 balls as the defending champions won by 46 runs on Tuesday. Mumbai recovered remarkably well to score 213/6 through Rohit and Evin Lewis’ equally good 65 off 42 deliveries after the home side lost two wickets off the first two deliveries.

