IPL 2018, MI vs RCB: Ishan Kishan leaves field with swollen face after Hardik Pandya’s freak throw

Ishan Kishan was dangerously hit near the right eye. (Source: BCCI) Ishan Kishan was dangerously hit near the right eye. (Source: BCCI)

Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan was dangerously hit near the right eye during their Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday. The wicketkeeper-bataman, who fell to the ground after being hit, was immediately taken off field with a swollen face.

The 19-year-old was hit near his right eye in the 13th over of RCB innings when a throw from Hardik Pandya bounced high off the practice pitch. Kishan, who was seen writhing in pain while lying on the ground when the MI medical staff attended to him, was bought by MI for Rs. 6.2 crore in the IPL 2018 players’ auction.

Kishan, who has scored 412 runs at an average of 21.68, in his 20-match IPL career, was replaced by Mumbai Ranji captain Aditya Tare, who made his presence felt immediately after stumping Sarfaraz Khan off Mayank Markande.

Ishan Kishan hope it’s not major injury the ball was fast enough to screw him pic.twitter.com/u1ZvggeFFe — Aditya (@Sunnysbluesky) 17 April 2018

Captain Rohit Sharma hoped that Kishan recovers soon from the injury. He said during the post-match press conference, “Unfortunate, I have not checked on him because I came here right after the presentation got over. He seems all-right, he has got little swelling in his eyes, which should be ok by tomorrow/ day after, we have got few days before we play the next match on 22nd, we have got 3-4 days, where we will assess and hopefully he will be fine.”

Put into bat, Mumbai recovered from a shock start of 0 for 2 to post 213 for 6, their highest score of the season, mainly through the splendid batting of Rohit (94 in 52 balls) and opener Evin Lewis (65 in 42 balls) to beat RCB by 46 runs.

