IPL 2018, MI vs KXIP: Play interrupted due to floodlight failure at Wankhede Stadium

The encounter between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium was interrupted for sometime due to floodlight issue at the ground. The incident happened after the completion of 10 overs of Mumbai Indians innings.

This is a must-win game for Mumbai Indians. Earlier, the Rohit Sharma-led MI side was put into bat by R Ashwin and the off-spinner’s decision came as a fruitful one for his side as they reduced Mumbai to 79/4 in 10 overs.

Fast bowler and Purple cap holder Andrew Tye scalped the first three wickets of the Mumbai side to leave them tottering at 59/3 while Ankit Rajpoot removed skipper Sharma for 6. But Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya began the hammering of KXIP bowlers. Krunal struck two maximums and a boundary in the 12th over of the innings from Marcus Stoinis while Pollard hammered a couple of boundaries and a six off Rajpoot in 14th over. The left-right batting combo scored 55 runs in the first four overs after the break. Krunal was eventually dismissed by Stoinis for 32 off 23.

Kings XI Punjab are presently sitting at number five in the points table with 12 points under their belt after 13 matches while Mumbai Indians follow them at number six with 10 points in 12 matches.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: Lokesh Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Manoj Tiwary, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot

