Thursday, May 17, 2018
Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel
IPL 2018, MI vs KXIP: KL Rahul throws trophy towards crowd after losing to Mumbai Indians

A dejected-KL Rahul, who was awarded the Orange Cap for being the highest run-scorer in the tournament and the Stylish Player Award, was seen giving away his trophy to the crowd present at the Wankhede Stadium.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 17, 2018 3:46:20 pm
kl rahul KL Rahul was awarded the Stylish Player of the Match. (Source: IPL)
KL Rahul’s fiery 94-run knock went in vain as his team Kings XI Punjab lost to Mumbai Indians by three runs on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium to draw curtains on Punjab’s hopes of making it to the Play-Offs.

Man of the match Jasprit Bumrah provided Mumbai a real sniff when he got rid of Rahul in his last over and kept Mumbai in with a chance to make it to the playoffs. The dismissal of Rahul, who batted brilliantly striking 10 fours and three sixes, effectively derailed Punjab’s chase.

That dismissal ended the crucial 111-run second wicket partnership between Rahul and Aaron Finch (45 off 35 balls) to bring Mumbai back into the game. In the same over, Jasprit Bumrah removed Marcus Stonis (1), to further fortify Mumbai’s position as the visitors needed 38 runs from 18 balls. The defeat left Punjab on 12 points with one game to go.

After the match, a dejected-Rahul, who was awarded the Orange Cap for being the highest run-scorer in the tournament and the Stylish Player of the Match, was seen giving away his trophy to the crowd present at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rahul was also seen exchanging his jersey with MI’s Hardik Pandya in a mark of respect. Pandya was later seen consoling Rahul after the match.

Mumbai will take on Delhi Daredevils in its last league match while Punjab will be up against Chennai Super Kings, which has already qualified for the playoffs along with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

