MI vs DD, Match No 9 Full Scorecard, IPL 2018 Live Score: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils looking for first win

MI vs DD, Match No 9 Full Scorecard, IPL 2018 Live Score: MI are still looking for their first win. (Source: AP) MI vs DD, Match No 9 Full Scorecard, IPL 2018 Live Score: MI are still looking for their first win. (Source: AP)

Mumbai Indians take on the Delhi Daredevils on the first match on Saturday. Both sides are yet to win a match this season so far. Despite this, they have enjoyed rather contrasting forms. Mumbai Indians suffered two close defeats against Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the latter of which they lost at the final hurdle. Delhi Daredevils, on the other hand, were soundly beaten in their first match by six wickets by Kings XI Punjab while they were unlucky to have been put to chase 71 runs in six overs in a rain-curtailed match against the Rajasthan Royals. For Mumbai Indians, captain Rohit Sharma is yet to make a mark in their opening matches. On the other hand, Gautam Gambhir has been almost a lone warrior many times for the Daredevils.

MI vs DD, Match No 9 Full Scorecard, IPL 2018 Live Score:

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd