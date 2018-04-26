IPL 2018 Live Streaming, SRH vs KXIP Live Cricket Streaming Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab IPL Live Match Timing in IST TV Venue

IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad face Kings XI Punjab for the second time in IPL 2018. IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad face Kings XI Punjab for the second time in IPL 2018.

A charged-up Sunrisers Hyderabad will have revenge on their minds when they face an in-form Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League on Thursday, April 26. Sunrisers have looked a balanced side with skipper Kane Williamson leading the from the front with 259 runs and Kaul standing out with nine wickets in the tournament so far. But they face KXIP, who had handed out a 15-run loss to them earlier in Mohali, thanks to Chris Gayle’s 63-ball 104. After suffering back-to-back defeats, Sunrisers brought their campaign back on track by defeaating Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

IPL 2018 Live Updates: SRH vs KXIP

When is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab will be played on Thursday, April 26, 2018. This will be the 25th match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time does IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab begin?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League match begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab?

IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

