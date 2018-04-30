IPL Live Streaming RCB vs MI Live Streaming: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL Live Match Free TV, Timing in IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli will take on Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians. (Source: BCCI) Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli will take on Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians. (Source: BCCI)

The reverse fixture between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will see both sides battling it out for survival in the tournament. Both RCB and MI have only won two matches so far and both the skippers, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, will be eager to put the foot on the pedal to register a big win. The side which lose will also go down further in the table and will see their chances of making it into the play-offs deteriorate further. Mumbai Indians will take confidence from the fact that the last time they met RCB, they managed to pick up an easy 46-run victory. Their recent win over CSK will also boost their morale. On the other hand, RCB have lost their previous two matches at home, and will be low on confidence, once again competing at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

When is Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will be played on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. This will be the 31st match of the tournament.

Where is Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time does Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 begin?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League match begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2018?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2018?

IPL 2018 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

