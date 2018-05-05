KXIP vs RR IPL Live Streaming: KXIP vs RR IPL Live Match 38 Free Online TV

IPL 2018, KXIP vs RR: Rajasthan Royals have lost their two previous games. (Source: IPL) IPL 2018, KXIP vs RR: Rajasthan Royals have lost their two previous games. (Source: IPL)

The clash between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday would be a battle between two wounded sides. While the in-form KXIP will be coming on the back of a 6-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals will get down in the middle on the back of two consecutive defeats at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils. Both the team will be eager to push for a win and get back on the right side of the IPL table. But the battle might come down to KXIP’s strong batting line up against RR’s bowling unit. RR can also take confidence from the fact that Darcy Short and Jos Buttler have found their groove and could prove to be match-winners.

When is IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals will be played on Sunday, May 6, 2018. This will be the 38th match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

What time does Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2018 begin?

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League match begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals?

IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

