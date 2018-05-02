IPL Live Streaming KKR vs CSK Live Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL Live Match Free TV, Timing in IST

Chennai Super Kings are in supreme form in IPL this season. (Source: IPL) Chennai Super Kings are in supreme form in IPL this season. (Source: IPL)

As Kolkata Knight Riders host Chennai Super Kings at Eden Garden Stadium in Kolkata, the pressure will be on the Dinesh Karthik-led side especially with their inconsistent performance this season in the tournament. The last time the two teams met, the MS Dhoni’s side went on to register a last-ball victory by 5 wickets. The side has been in thumping form this season, especially with the skipper Dhoni performing tremendously with the bat. He scored 51 on 22 balls in the previous match against Delhi Daredevils, as CSK climbed to the top of the table. KKR will have a tough task in front of them as they look to improve their record in the IPL with a win over the in-form side.

When is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2018 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings will be played on Thursday, May 3, 2018. This will be the 33rd match of the tournament.

Where is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2018 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Eden Garden Stadium in Kolkata.

What time does Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2018 begin?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League match begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2018?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2018?

IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

