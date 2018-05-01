IPL Live Streaming DD vs RR Live Streaming: Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals IPL Live Match Free TV, Timing in IST

RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane will be hoping for a win against struggling DD. (Source: IPL) RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane will be hoping for a win against struggling DD. (Source: IPL)

Delhi Daredevils have had a tough time in this year’s Indian Premier League this season. It is the only franchise this season whose captain, Gautam Gambhir, decided to relieve himself from the leadership duties due to consistent poor performance. If that was not all, the former KKR skipper has been kept out of the playing XI in the previous two matches, in which the side has comparatively performed better with the bat. Now facing an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals, new DD captain Shreyas Iyer will be eager to make the best of the good batting performances and earn a win. On the other hand, The Ajinkya Rahane-led side failed to chase a small total of 151 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous match and lost by 11 runs. The side would be vying to get out in the middle and put on a show with the bat to silence the critics.

When is Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2018 match?

Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals will be played on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. This will be the 32nd match of the tournament.

Where is Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2018 match?

Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.

What time does Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2018 begin?

Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League match begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2018?

Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2018?

IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

