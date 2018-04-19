IPL Live Streaming CSK vs RR Live Online Cricket Streaming: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Timing Venue TV Details

MS Dhoni-led CSK face RR on Friday. (Source: PTI) MS Dhoni-led CSK face RR on Friday. (Source: PTI)

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, who have returned to IPL after two-year bans, face each other for the first time on Friday in hope of returning back to winning ways. Both the teams lost in their last outing and stand in the IPL table with four points each. Led by Ajinkya Rahane, Rajasthan had a bad start to the campaign but they have done well with two back-to-back wins while Chennai, captained by MS Dhoni, made a rampaging start to their campaign with back-to-back wins but fell down to Kings XI Punjab in their last match by four runs. Here is all you need to know ahead of the match:

When is IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League match?

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League match will be played on Friday, April 20, 2018. This will be the 17th match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League match?

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time does IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League match begin?

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League match begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League match?

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League match?

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

