IPL Live Match 24 RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni in Bangalore

RCB vs CSK Live action: With Chennai Super Kings absent from Indian Premier League action for two years, Royal Challengers Bangalore and CSK return to renew their intense rivalry when they face-off in Bengaluru today. It is going to be current and former India captains Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni leading the two sides against each other. Out of seven games played between the two teams at Chinnaswamy Stadium, both sides have won three games with one producing no-result. Currently, CSK stand at the second position in the IPL 2018 table while Kohli’s RCB stand at the second from the bottom of the table. Here is all you need to know ahead of the match and the activity going around it:
RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli's men and MS Dhoni's boys are going to face each other on Wednesday for the 24th match of the Indian Premier League season.
Chennai Super Kings are having a good season after their comeback than Virat Kohli's side, having won four out of the five games they have played so far and sitting at the top-second position of IPL 2018 points table. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have won two out of their five matches and would be eager to maintain momentum after the win against Delhi Daredevils at home last week. RCB sit second last on the IPL Points table.
AB De Villiers is in devastating form, which he exhibited in the last match when he enthralled his fans with a whirlwind unbeaten 39-ball 90 to power his team to a convincing win over Daredevils. He produced a vintage innings and single-handedly chased down the 175-run target with two overs to spare to bring RCB’s campaign back on track.
The Chennai players are in Bangalore for the South Indian derby. Excited players meet and greet each other a day before the IPL match.
The South Indian derby that everyone has waited for over 2 years is almost here. The Chinnaswamy Stadium is going to be on fire today.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of all the action surrounding the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings today. The old rivalry is back after two years as Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni lead the two sides in the coming match to carry forward their IPL campaign. Stay tuned for live coverage surrounding the match.