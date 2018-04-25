IPL Live Match 24 RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni in Bangalore

RCB will play CSK at home on Wednesday. (Source: BCCI) RCB will play CSK at home on Wednesday. (Source: BCCI)

RCB vs CSK Live action: With Chennai Super Kings absent from Indian Premier League action for two years, Royal Challengers Bangalore and CSK return to renew their intense rivalry when they face-off in Bengaluru today. It is going to be current and former India captains Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni leading the two sides against each other. Out of seven games played between the two teams at Chinnaswamy Stadium, both sides have won three games with one producing no-result. Currently, CSK stand at the second position in the IPL 2018 table while Kohli’s RCB stand at the second from the bottom of the table. Here is all you need to know ahead of the match and the activity going around it: