IPL 2018, KXIP vs RR: Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals look to return to winning ways

Fourth-placed Kings XI Punjab will want to return to winning ways after a couple of defeats when they face Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League match in Indore on Sunday. (IPL Points Table)

In their eight appearances in the ongoing IPL 2018 season, KXIP have given five wins and faecd three losses. Ravichandran Ashwin-led side are a step away from qualifying for the playoffs. Even though Punjab fell down to Mumbai Indians in their last match, the team boasts of players like Chris Gayle, who scored a half-century on Friday.

Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya delivered when MI needed it the most and stayed alive in IPL 2018 season with a tense six-wicket win over KXIP, who were well-placed to post a big total after being 78 for one in 10 overs but lost their way in the middle overs with Nair and Axar Patel (13 off 12) getting out after promising starts.

Despite the loss, Ashwin remains confident that they will qualify for the knockouts. He said, “We didn’t get enough runs on the board. If not for Stoinis, we wouldn’t have got 174. If we keep on playing like this, we will get the necessary points to qualify for the knockouts.”

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have Jos Buttler, who will be expected to be in form after his 18-ball half century. Anjinkya Rahane’s side are placed at the bottom of the table with six points from three wins and five defeats. Just like KXIP, the Royals too are coming off two straight defeats.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Heinrich Klaasen, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Sudhesan Midhun, Sanju Samson, Jatin Saxena, D’Arcy Short, Ish Sodhi, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jaydev Unadkat.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Axar Patel, Akshdeep Nath, Mayank Agarwal, Manoj Tiwary, Yuvraj Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Dagar.

