IPL 2018, KXIP vs RCB Live Cricket Streaming Online: When and where to watch KXIP vs RCB IPL Match

Having found some light at the end of the tunnel, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be keen to expose the chinks in Kings XI Punjab’s armoury during their must-win IPL encounter in Indore on Monday. RCB got some breathing space after their five-wicket victory against Delhi Daredevils while Kings XI Punjab, after a brilliant run at the initial stages, are currently struggling with back to back defeats. Despite losses to Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, KXIP are in the top half of the league with 12 points while RCB are still languishing at the second last place in the table.

When is IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played on Monday, May 14, 2018. This will be the 48th match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

What time does Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 begin?

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League match begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

