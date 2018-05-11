IPL Live Streaming KXIP vs KKR: When and where to watch KXIP vs KKR IPL Match

Kings XI Punjab face Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. (Source: PTI) Kings XI Punjab face Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

Kings XI Punjab will take on fifth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders in the 44th match of the 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL)at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Saturday evening. It is a crucial match for both sides as a loss will mean that their IPL 2018 campaign does not reach Play-offs. While third-placed KXIP comes into the match after a 15-run loss to Rajasthan Royals, KKR went down by 102 runs in their last encounter with Mumbai Indians. This is the biggest margin by which Mumbai have ever beaten a side in the history of the IPL.

When is IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

Where is IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

What time does Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2018 begin?

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League match begins at 4 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

