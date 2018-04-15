IPL 2018, KKR vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain streak, tick Eden Gardens box

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson plays a shot. (Source: PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson plays a shot. (Source: PTI)

No method to madness

KKR’s decision to field the India U-19 starlets, Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi, was praiseworthy. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar back for Hyderabad, the decision to drop Sunil Narine down the order wasn’t off the mark. But pushing back Gill to No.7 bordered on the inexplicable. The youngster is a conventional No.3. Sending him at the back end of the innings after Andre Russell was a huge blunder. Gill scored three off nine deliveries before Kumar put him out of his misery with a knuckle ball. The kid was basically done in by the wrong batting order. Nitish Rana came at No.3 for KKR after Kumar snapped up Robin Uthappa and showed positivity. Chris Lynn, at the other end, had been streaky but effective. Then, after seven overs, rain forced a 58-minute stoppage, which broke KKR’s momentum.

Williamson sparkles

Kane Williamson showed his astuteness as a captain on resumption. He straightaway unleashed Billy Stanlake. Rana fell to a Manish Pandey blinder at backward point. Instead of holding back Narine for a death-overs charge, the pinch-hitter was sent at No.4. Williamson brought in Shakib Al Hasan, who held one back to dismiss Narine. Narine, though, made the ball talk but 138 was never going to be defendable total on this pitch.

BRIEF SCORES: Hyderabad 139 for 5 (Williamson 50; Narine 2/17) beat Kolkata (Lynn 49; Bhuvneshwar 3/26, Stanlake 2/21, Shakib 2/21) by five wickets.

