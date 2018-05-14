IPL 2018, KKR vs RR Live Cricket Streaming Online: When and where to watch KKR vs RR IPL Match

The last time the two sides met, KKR defeated RR by 7 wickets. (Source: BCCI) The last time the two sides met, KKR defeated RR by 7 wickets. (Source: BCCI)

A buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with a charged up Rajasthan Royals in a battle for survival at the Indian Premier League T20 tournament in Kolkata on Tuesday. Their fate hanging in balance, a loss in the penultimate league round match may virtually sound the death knell for one of the two teams. It’s a mad scramble for the two available play-off berths with five teams including KKR and RR, who are tied on 12 points, remaining in the hunt. To make the competition stiffer, both the teams have picked up late momentum in the business end of the tournament.

When is IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be played on Tuesday, May 14, 2018. This will be the 49th match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Hyderabad match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time does Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2018 begin?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League match begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals?

IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd