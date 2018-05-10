IPL 2018, KKR vs MI: Ishan Kishan credits Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni after blistering knock at Eden Gardens

Ishan Kishan pounded the KKR bowling in 62 run knock at Eden Gardens. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Ishan Kishan pounded the KKR bowling in 62 run knock at Eden Gardens. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Ishan Kishan was at the forefront of Kolkata Knight Riders’ mauling at the Eden Gardens by 102 runs which kept Mumbai Indians still alive and going in quest to qualify for the playoffs. His 62 runs from 21 balls helped MI to 210 runs before the bowlers got the job to bundle out KKR for just 108 runs to give Mumbai a significant boost in net run rate and confidence. He later thanked seniors Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni for their tips on how to improve and the unit within the defending champions for backing him.

The teenage wicket keeper said, “It’s always good for a youngster to bat up the order and when your skipper and the franchise is backing you, it’s just about playing your game. I am comfortable batting anywhere. I think he (Dhoni) helps me a lot. Whenever I meet him, I get a lot of tips from him. He is a legend. He tells me how I can take time and assess the situation. I feel confident when they talk to me. Dhoni-bhaiya and Rohit-bhaiya back me. They say ‘you have played a very good knock’ and just back yourself,” in the post match press conference. Kishan was spotted taking tips from MS when CSK played Mumbai. And its as if Kishan is already learning and implementing Dhoni’s suggestions when he played a helicopter shot against KKR.

Kishan joined Rohit at 62/2 after nine overs and was sent in with a simple plan: have confidence in yourself and go after the bowlers. “Coach also said in the time-out that just be yourself, back yourself and that we needed some good hits today. Rohit bhai also said, ‘You can hit well, just look at the ball and get with the flow.’ They knew if I remained there I could get a lot of runs. I just had to look at the ball till the last moment and keep it going,” the 19-year-old Jharkhand player said.

The turnaround was pretty quick. From 72/2 after 10 overs, MI moved to 144 in the 15th over. Kishan and Rohit put together 72 runs with the former scoring lion’s share of the runs. The highlight of the knock would be 14th over of the inning bowled by Kuldeep Yadav in which Kishan smacked him for four consecutive sixes.

“Kuldeep is outgoing for me (bowls the delivery that turns away from me) but he loves to bowl the googly at me. I’ve played him earlier as well. So I knew he was trying to get the ball outside the off stump,” Kishan said about his plans to counter KKR’s left-arm spinner. “My target was that if I get the ball in my arc, I would hit it out of the park. It was like ‘keep watching the ball’. If you get the ball, hit, otherwise you can go for a single as well. Rohit was batting with me, so there was no problem. I knew if I don’t score, he can cover up.”

With three wins in a row, Mumbai have sprung up to fourth place in the IPL standings and the dire situation has suddenly reversed itself. But qualifying for the playoffs could yet get tricky as teams put in the final few yards. “Mumbai Indians love to bounce back,” Ishan said on three straight wins. “When the team comes together and talk to each other, it’s about helping out each other. We know we have done mistakes in the previous matches. Now we are just backing and helping out each other. We are just thinking about one match at a time and putting up a good show.”

