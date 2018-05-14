IPL 2018, KKR vs RR: Battle of survival between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders host Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. (Source: BCCI) Kolkata Knight Riders host Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. (Source: BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, both hanging on the Indian Premier League table on 12 points, face each other in the battle of survival in Kolkata on Tuesday. A loss in this round may actually be the end of the tunnel for the losing team.

It is a very stiff competition with five teams sitting on the same number of points and hoping to qualify for the play-offs. Currently sitting on the fourth position, KKR turned back to winning ways after suffering back to back defeats. In their last match against Kings XI Punjab, KKR posted the highest total of IPL at 245/6 to win the encounter by 31 runs.

Ajinkya Rahane’s side has had a similar IPL 2018 campaign, gaining momentum towards the end. From almost facing elimination to sitting on the fifth spot, the team playing after two years of ban, rides on Jos Buttler’s form that has fetched him three man-of-the-match and the team three victories. In the team’s last match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, the English wicketkeeper-batsman’s unbeaten 94, his fifth consecutive half-century, helped seal RR seven-wicket victory.

The hosts need to ensure that they get rid of Buttler and all-rounder Ben Stokes cheaply. KKR will rely on Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik and youngster Shubman Gill for batting.

KKR will be hoping of playing again at Eden Gardens, which is set to host the Eliminator round as well as Play off two. With 7-7 head to head, both the teams are expected to pull out their best performances for an exciting thriller.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R. Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi.

