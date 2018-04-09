Presents Latest News

Kedar Jadhav ruled out of entire IPL 2018 due to injury

Kedar Jadhav was on Monday ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL), due to a hamstring injury which he suffered in the season-opener against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

By: PTI | Published: April 9, 2018 7:32:26 pm
Kedar Jadhav, Kedar Jadhav injury, Kedar Jadhav ruled out, Kedar Jadhav CSK, Indian Premier League, IPL 2018, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Kedar Jadhav has suffered a grade two tear, coach Michael Hussey informed. (Source: PTI)
Related News

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Kedar Jadhav was on Monday ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL), due to a hamstring injury which he suffered in the season-opener against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

Jadhav has suffered a grade two tear, coach Michael Hussey informed.

“Unfortunately for us, Kedar Jadhav has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament. His hamstring scan didn’t come back so good. I believe it is a grade two tear. He is going to be out for some time. We haven’t picked a replacement yet, We will go through that process,” Hussey said ahead of clash against Kolkata Knight Riders.

“It is a big loss for us. He is a very good player for us, a key player for us in the middle-order,” Hussey said.

Jadhav returned from the dugout for a final over flourish to seal the game in favour of CSK after Dwayne Bravo set up the win.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

“How can the authorities deny accreditation to the father after going there. They could have done that at the start only.” 