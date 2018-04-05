Kagiso Rabada ruled out of IPL 2018 due to injury

Kagiso Rabada will not play in IPL 2018. (Source: BCCI) Kagiso Rabada will not play in IPL 2018. (Source: BCCI)

In a big blow to the Delhi Daredevils, South African tearaway pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a lower back stress reaction. It is suspected that he will be out of action for a period of up to three months and thus will miss the entire season of the IPL. After Mitchell Starc, Rabada is the latest to join the growing list of injury-hit players.

In a statement released on Thursday, Proteas team doctor Mohammed Moosajee said, “Kagiso has been diagnosed with a lower back stress reaction, which will rule him out of cricket action for up to three months.”

“He will need a month’s break from all physical activity before commencing with a rehabilitation programme to get him ready for the series against Sri Lanka in July,” he added.

Earlier, Rabada was struggling with a stiff back during the fourth Test against Australia in Johannesburg. Admitting that he had concerns over the workload, Rabada had said,”It is something I have to think about and plan moving forward is how to have some time off. It is very important because you ultimately want to play for 10 to 15 years and you’ve got to have some sort of plan. You can’t just drift through it.”

Rabada tops the list of ICC Test rankings for bowlers and was expected to lead Daredevil’s seam attack in the upcoming season. Delhi Daredevils are yet to announce a replacement but have a capable replacement in the form of Trent Boult in their line-up.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd