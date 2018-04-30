IPL 2018: What is written in Sanskrit on the IPL trophy?

The IPL 2018 trophy on display at the auction. (Source: BCCI) The IPL 2018 trophy on display at the auction. (Source: BCCI)

Halfway through IPL 2018, one can expect a tough battle for the top four places that would take the teams to the playoff stages. Sunrisers Hyderabad, having played eight matches, stand top of the table with 12 points having won six matches. Right behind are Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab with 10 points each after seven games apiece. In fourth place are Kolkata Knight Riders with 8 points after eight games. But things can change by the time all 14 round robin matches are played with Rajasthan Royals (6 points), Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers and Delhi Daredevils (4 points) playing catch up. In the end, the quest is to win the IPL 2018 trophy. The final at the Wankhede Stadium, on May 27, will see one team hoist the trophy aloft amid sheer euphoria.

That golden trophy is the one that all players, coaching staff and team management work their way towards. The trophy stays with the champions for a year before the next edition begins the year after. The trophy has a message in Sanskrit which won’t be visible to the naked eye but has an interesting and inspiring mean to it.

As per Vedic School on Twitter, the message on the IPL trophy reads, ““Not many of us know, the motto of IPL is in Sanskrit; same is inscribed on IPL trophy as well. It is “Yatra Pratibha Avsara Prapnotihi”, which means “Where talent meets opportunity”. Hindi – जहां प्रतिभा अवसर प्राप्त करती है ।”.

Effectively, message on the IPL trophy or the IPL motto by extension is to give an avenue to talent. And there have been numerous youngsters that have shown their craft by this time. It includes Mumbai Indians’ Mayank Markande, Chennai Super Kings’ Deepak Chahar and Ambati Rayudu and Kings XI Punjab’s Ankit Rajpoot to name a few.

