IPL Women’s T20 Challenge Live: IPL Trailblazers take on Supernovas at Wankhede

IPL Women’s T20 Challenge Live: In what will be a historic moment for women’s cricket in India, Smriti Mandhana captained Trailblazers will take on Supernovas, to be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, at the Wankhede Stadium in the T20 format. While an exhibition, it is going to be looked on closely by BCCI as they consider joining Australia and England in introduction of a women’s T20 league. However, the timing of the fixture has created question marks with the first ball to be bowled at 2 PM in the searing heat with toss at 1.30 PM local time. With plenty depending on TV audience and attendance as an experiment for the future, fact that it comes before the IPL Qualifier later in the evening also diminishes the chances of large scale numbers. Catch live scores and updates as IPL Trailblazers take on IPL Supernovas at Wankhede Stadium in the exhibition match. (IPL 2018 Home | Fixtures | News | Stats)
IPL T20 Challenge Live: Under the sweltering Mumbai heat, foreign stars will rub shoulders with their Indian counterparts in the exhibition game which is likely to act as the test for a possible T20 league in the future. With Australia and England already ahead in the game of women's cricket T20 league, BCCI hopes to join in following the rising traction since the World Cup last year. Leading from the front will be two players who have already made their mark for Indian national team and been part of T20 league in the form of WBBL in Australia. CoA chief Vinod Rai recently said women’s IPL might still be a two or three years away from being a reality, but the two 13-member teams in action on Tuesday would aim for that wait to be shorter.
Squads:
IPL Trailblazers: Alyssa Healy, Smriti Mandhana (c), Suzie Bates, Deepti Sharma, Beth Mooney, Jemimah Rodrigues, Danielle Hazell, Shikha Pandey, Lea Tahuhu, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha.
IPL Supernovas: Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Megan Schutt, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia.
The reception at the ground and on TV is likely to be looked at by the BCCI as a yardstick to whether they plan to follow the trend set by the WBBL in Australia. More by Bharat Sundaresan in the preview to the game.
Hello and Good Morning! Thanks for joining in on our coverage of this historic moment in women's T20 cricket or women's T20 cricket in India. Australia have their BBL and England their Women’s Cricket Super League. Will India soon get their Women's IPL? Today's fixture between Trailblazers and Supernovas could be the start. Or the first experiment in that direction. But, the fact that it will be played at 2 PM works against it. How many will show up in near 40 degree heat in Mumbai? Moreover, how many will attend before the big, big game in the IPL Qualifier 1 featuring CSK and SRH in the evening? Additionally, how many will tune in in the middle of the day in a work week? We'll only find out later.