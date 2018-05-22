IPL Women’s T20 Challenge Live: IPL Trailblazers take on Supernovas at Wankhede

IPL Women T20 Challenge Live: Indian and foreign stars will come together for the exhibiton game. (Source: PTI) IPL Women T20 Challenge Live: Indian and foreign stars will come together for the exhibiton game. (Source: PTI)

IPL Women’s T20 Challenge Live: In what will be a historic moment for women’s cricket in India, Smriti Mandhana captained Trailblazers will take on Supernovas, to be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, at the Wankhede Stadium in the T20 format. While an exhibition, it is going to be looked on closely by BCCI as they consider joining Australia and England in introduction of a women’s T20 league. However, the timing of the fixture has created question marks with the first ball to be bowled at 2 PM in the searing heat with toss at 1.30 PM local time. With plenty depending on TV audience and attendance as an experiment for the future, fact that it comes before the IPL Qualifier later in the evening also diminishes the chances of large scale numbers. Catch live scores and updates as IPL Trailblazers take on IPL Supernovas at Wankhede Stadium in the exhibition match. (IPL 2018 Home | Fixtures | News | Stats)