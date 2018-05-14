IPL 2018 KXIP vs RCB: Virat Kohli receives special message from wife Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli will lead RCB against KXIP in Indore. (PTI) Virat Kohli will lead RCB against KXIP in Indore. (PTI)

Virat Kohli will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in an all-important against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League 2018 on Monday. Kohli and his team need a win to stay alive in the playoffs race. They need some of the top players to step up and also a lot of luck.

One such wish came from a very close person. Bollywood actress and Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma wished Virat Kohli and his team luck for the all-important game against Kings XI Punjab. She posted a photo on her Instagram. The photo has the caption, “come on boys.”

RCB are currently seventh in the points table with eight points from 11 matches. They still have hopes for making it to the playoffs but for that, they need to win all their remaining matches of IPL 2018.

In the photo, Anushka is posing while wearing a T-shirt which has “VIRAT KOHLI” written on the back side.

Anushka Sharma has been at the stadium to watch RCB’s matches and has cheered for the team at the stadium.

