IPL RCB vs KKR: Chris Lynn reveals how he planned KKR’s chase against RCB

KKR won their fourth game of IPL 2018. (IPL Photo) KKR won their fourth game of IPL 2018. (IPL Photo)

After a match-winning show for Kolkata Knight Riders at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the opening batsman Chris Lynn spoke to his teammate Robin Uthappa regarding his impressive performance. In a video uploaded on the official IPL website, the 28-year old said that he felt good after griding himself out in the middle. “It was not the usual free-flowing innings I normally play. But it was good to grind out and get some runs on the board and finished not out. I gained some confidence finishing into the back end of the tournament,” he said.

Uthappa complimented Lynn’s sweeping techniques he displayed during the match and joked that the groundsmen wanted to thank him for cleaning the ground. In his response, Lynn said that he had to find a way to play against the quality spinners. “I had to find a way. It was quite challenging hitting it down the ground. There are some quality spinners, so I had to find a way and it worked for me tonight. I have to go down to Kolkata now and so I have to re-assess now. But, your welcome groundsman,” he said.

On being questioned about his opening partner Sunil Narine, the right-hand batsman said that the 59-run partnership at the start with him was crucial for them. “We like to get momentum early with the new ball and the powerplay. With the field restrictions, we like to get off to a flier. Sunny (Narine) played an important knock and it was important we were none down at the little rain break as well, as it could have gone either way. There is a good partnership and I am enjoying batting with him. He doesn’t really say too much out there. So, I just let him be, as he is a natural striker of the ball. And if he comes off, we usually win most games,” he said.

Lynn also praised Uthappa and skipper Dinesh Karthik and said that the two middle-order batsmen relieved the pressure off him. “I love it when Robbie comes out as he takes on the spinners and it takes off the pressure. And DK (Dinesh Karthik) did the same again tonight and it’s important that we got that anchor there. It’s not usually happens that one guy goes the distance, so it’s good everyone comes out and showcase their talent. It took the pressure off me, ” he said.

KKR went on to clinch a 6-wicket victory against Virat Kohli-led RCB as they picked up their fourth win in the tournament.

