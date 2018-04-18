IPL 2018 MI vs RCB: Twitterati all praise for Virat Kohli despite RCB loss

Virat Kohli scored 90 runs for RCB. (AP Photo) Virat Kohli scored 90 runs for RCB. (AP Photo)

Mumbai Indians got their first win of IPL 2018 by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai on Tuesday. Mumbai posted 213 for six batting first and then restricted Bangalore for 166 for 8 to win by 46 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Rohit Sharma starred with the bat scoring 94 runs and leading Mumbai’s recovery in the first innings. Bangalore were chasing 214 runs for a win but never got going. They lost wickets at regular intervals and failed to match the required run rate. Virat Kohli was the lone fighter for them as he scored 92 unbeaten runs in an innings which saw him become the leading run scorer in IPL 2018.

Kohli also became the leading run scorer in the history of IPL, going past Suresh Raina in the process. But he expressed his disappointment at the end as his team could not pull off a victory.

With the win, Mumbai moved up to the sixth position in the points table and Royal Challengers Bangalore moved to the seventh. Both teams have one win in four games but Mumbai has a better run-rate after Tuesday’s win.

I have absolutely enjoyed this innings from @imVkohli. Quick start, then when wickets went down ensured there wasn’t an early end and now seeing that they don’t fall too far behind on NRR. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 17 April 2018

It takes 10 from RCB and 11 Mumbai Indians to beat Virat Kohli — Srinivas singer (@singersrinivas) 17 April 2018

great innings from @imVkohli in a losing cause – he is a run machine!! — Mike Hussey (@mhussey393) 17 April 2018

Virat Kohli – The lone warrior stands tall yet again. You gotta feel bad for this man. There has been no method to the way the rest of the RCB batters batted today at the Wankhede. Huge disappointment #MIvRCB — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) 17 April 2018

My heart going out to @imVkohli ♥️♥️♥️like a lone warrior he battled on for his @RCBTweets team! Well played. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) 17 April 2018

Last man standing. Almost feel bad for @imVkohli in such a situation. #MIvRCB — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) 17 April 2018

CLASS @ImRo45 what an inn..you make it looks so easy🏏🔥🔥⭐️ @IPL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 17 April 2018

When you have a player of Rohit Sharma’s sheer class in the white ball game, a top innings is always round the corner. And @mipaltan got it today. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 17 April 2018

Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl at Wankhede Stadium.

