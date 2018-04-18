Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 17, 2018
IPL 2018 MI vs RCB: Twitterati all praise for Virat Kohli despite RCB loss

Rohit Sharma leads Mumbai Indians to their first win of IPL 2018 over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai | Published: April 18, 2018 1:04:10 am
mi vs rcb ipl Virat Kohli scored 90 runs for RCB. (AP Photo)
Mumbai Indians got their first win of IPL 2018 by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai on Tuesday. Mumbai posted 213 for six batting first and then restricted Bangalore for 166 for 8 to win by 46 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Rohit Sharma starred with the bat scoring 94 runs and leading Mumbai’s recovery in the first innings. Bangalore were chasing 214 runs for a win but never got going. They lost wickets at regular intervals and failed to match the required run rate. Virat Kohli was the lone fighter for them as he scored 92 unbeaten runs in an innings which saw him become the leading run scorer in IPL 2018.

Kohli also became the leading run scorer in the history of IPL, going past Suresh Raina in the process. But he expressed his disappointment at the end as his team could not pull off a victory.

With the win, Mumbai moved up to the sixth position in the points table and Royal Challengers Bangalore moved to the seventh. Both teams have one win in four games but Mumbai has a better run-rate after Tuesday’s win.

Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl at Wankhede Stadium.

