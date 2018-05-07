IPL KXIP vs RR Highlights: KL Rahul aces chase to take Kings XI to third in points table

KL Rahul scored 84 runs against Rajasthan Royals. (PTI Photo) KL Rahul scored 84 runs against Rajasthan Royals. (PTI Photo)

Holkar Stadium in Indore is relatively small and R Ashwin had no doubt what he had to do after winning the toss. After winning toss and electing to bowl against Rajasthan Royals, there was rarely a thing that Kings XI did wrong. Led by Mujeeb Zadran and Andrew Tye, the bowlers kept Rajasthan Royals to a paltry 152 for 9 in 20 overs. Later, KL Rahul aced the chase to perfection and scored 84* off 54 balls, his highest score in Indian Premier League, to lead Kings XI to a six-wicket win and to third position in the points table. Royals, with only three wins off nine games, remain at the bottom.

Kings XI were chasing a modest total of 153 at Holkar but they did not have the best of the starts. Jofra Archer bowled at an excess of 145 on more than one ocassion and troubled Chris Gayle. After being hit for a couple of boundaries, Archer got Gayle — caught at point.

Indian trio of Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair and Axar Patel were back in the hut and Rajasthan Royals thought they had an outside chance of winning their fourth game of the season. But Rahul was in no mood to throw his good start. He scored his 50 and then switched gears towards the end. Kings XI needed 51 runs off 30 balls but Rahul finished the game with one over remaining.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd