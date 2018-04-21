IPL Live Streaming SRH vs CSK Live Online Cricket Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Match Timing Venue TV Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad face Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad face Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to bounce back from their defeat to Kings XI Punjab when they take on Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League’s first match on Sunday. Both the Sunrisers and the Super Kings have six points each from four matches, having lost just one game so far, and a win by either side at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal will take them to the top of the table. Kane Willamson-led side will have to forget the ‘Gayle Storm’ and quickly regroup against the Super Kings who, despite having to shift their home venue to Pune due to the Cauvery water dispute, have been doing very well.

When is IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League match?

IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League match will be played on Sunday, April 22, 2018. This will be the 20th match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League match?

IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time does IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League match begin?

IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League match begins at 4 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3.30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils Indian Premier League match?

IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League match?

IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

