IPL 2018, RR vs RCB: When and where to watch RR vs RCB IPL Match

Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first of Saturday’s double-header in the Indian Premier League. The match is the last group stage match for the two sides and is a virtual knockout with the losing team finishing at 12 points and thus outside the top four. The winner, though will have to keep an eye on the matches Sunday’s matches and hope that Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab or either of these two sides have an inferior run rate. RCB were one of the two teams who looked destined to be out of contention for a playoff spot early on in the season. While Delhi Daredevils have stayed true to that path and are completely out of the competition, RCB are in the middle of a turnaround, so much so that they have replaced Rajasthan at fifth place.

When is IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played on Saturday, May 19, 2018. This will be the 53rd match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur.

What time does IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 4 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

