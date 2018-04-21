IPL Live Streaming RR vs MI Live Online Cricket Streaming: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Match Timing Venue TV Details

Rajasthan Royals take on Mumbai Indians. (Source: PTI) Rajasthan Royals take on Mumbai Indians. (Source: PTI)

Rajasthan Royals take on Mumbai Indians in the second of the doubleheaders on Sunday in Jaipur. Both the teams have got off to a relatively poor start to the tournament. With one win so far in the IPL Mumbai are sixth on the table and will look to eke out a win. Rajasthan, who are sitting at the fifth spot, will be looking to continue their winning momentum. Both the teams boast of some of the biggest hitters of the game including the likes of – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short and Rahul Tripathi among others. With fireworks expected to fly in this contest, this encounter promises to be the one to watch out for. Here is all you need to know.

When is IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League match?

IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League match will be played on Sunday, April 22, 2018. This will be the 21st match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League match? IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League match will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

What time does IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League match begin?

IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League match begins at 4 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3.30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League match?

IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League match?

IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

