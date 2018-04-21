IPL Live Streaming RCB vs DD Live Online Cricket Streaming: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils Match Timing Venue TV Details

RCB face DD on Saturday. (Source: PTI) RCB face DD on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Delhi Daredevils on Saturday. This encounter will be the second of the doubleheaders and will begin in the evening. With forecasts of rain and possible thunderstorms, the toss once again becomes crucial. RCB and DD have both been lackluster in the tournament so far and are languishing in the bottom half of the table. Hence, a victory will be like gold dust for the teams. With several big hitters in the game, which includes the likes of Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell and Chris Morris, fireworks will surely fly in Bangalore. Hence, this contest promises to be a mouth-watering encounter. Here is all you need to know ahead of the match-

When is IPL 2018 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils Indian Premier League match?

IPL 2018 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils Indian Premier League match will be played on Saturday, April 21, 2018. This will be the 19th match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils Indian Premier League match?

IPL 2018 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils Indian Premier League match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

What time does IPL 2018 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils Indian Premier League match begin?

IPL 2018 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils Indian Premier League match begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils Indian Premier League match?

IPL 2018 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils Indian Premier League match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils Indian Premier League match?

IPL 2018 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils Indian Premier League match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

