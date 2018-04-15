IPL Live Streaming, KXIP vs CSK Live Cricket Streaming Online: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 11 Match Timing, Venue, TV Channel

IPL 2018 Live Cricket Streaming, KXIP vs CSK: R Ashwin will lead KXIP. (Source: PTI) IPL 2018 Live Cricket Streaming, KXIP vs CSK: R Ashwin will lead KXIP. (Source: PTI)

Kings XI Punjab will square off against Chennai Super Kings in the second of the doubleheaders on Sunday. This will be the first instance that both the teams will be facing each other in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chennai Super Kings have had a great start to the tournament and will aim to extend their winning momentum by beating Punjab at their den. KXIP haven’t enjoyed the same amount of success after losing their second match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. With some of the biggest hitters of the game featuring in this match which included the likes of KL Raul, Aaron Finch, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo MS Dhoni and others, this contest will be one to look out for.

When is IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings?

IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings will be played on Sunday, April 15, 2018. This will be the 12th match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings?

IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings will be played at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

What time does IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings?

IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings?

IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings?

IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

