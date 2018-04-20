IPL Live Streaming KKR vs KXIP Live Online Cricket Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Match Timing Venue TV Details

KKR face KXIP on Saturday. (Source: BCCI) KKR face KXIP on Saturday. (Source: BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders face an upbeat Kings XI Punjab at home in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League. Both the teams won their previous encounters and the Knight Riders led by Dinesh Karthik will hope to continue their winning momentum. However, with the return of the mighty Chris Gayle, KXIP look menacing than ever before. While KKR are at the top of the table, KXIP are sitting in the third position. Hence, this match promises to be a mouth-watering clash. Here is all you need to know ahead of the match

When is IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League match?

IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League match will be played on Saturday, April 21, 2018. This will be the 18th match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League match?

IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time does IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League match begin?

IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League match begins at 4 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3.30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League match?

IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League match?

IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

