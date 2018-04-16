IPL 2018 Live Streaming KKR vs DD: Kolkata Knight Riders lose Robin Uthappa against Delhi Daredevils

IPL Live Streaming KKR vs DD: Eden Gardens is waiting to welcomes Gautam Gambhir. He led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL title but he is now back here with the Delhi Daredevils and as their captain. Gambhir will lead Delhi against Kolkata on Monday in the IPL match where both will look to win the match. Kolkata had lost their last game to Sunrisers Hyderabad and would look to return to winning ways against Delhi. Gambhir’s side is coming into this game after a good win over Mumbai Indians which was their first win of the tournament. In Kolkata, Gambhir will look to get a win and keep up his team’s confidence going deeper into the tournament. Dinesh Karthik has a big task in hand against Delhi. Catch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils IPL Live Score here. (IPL Live Score KKR vs DD)
IPL Live Streaming KKR vs DD IPL Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils IPL 11 Match at Eden Gardens
In match 13 of the Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders face a stern test as they take on a resurgent Delhi Daredevils at home. While the limelight will be on Gautam Gambhir's return to Eden Gardens, both teams will know the importance of securing a win in this game as it gives them a huge push for the race to the top four. Despite changing the batting order against Sunrisers Hyderabad, success eluded Dinesh Karthik and co and hence finding the balance in the batting order will be crucial for KKR in this contest. On the other hand, Delhi returned to winning ways after chasing down 194 against Mumbai Indians. Their powerful batting unit clicked together and gave a glimpse of their how dangerous they can be. Hence, if they can build on the confidence gained from the previous result then there is no reason why DD can't make it two wins in two matches. The battle between DD's attacking batting against KKR's spinners will be the contest to watch out for.
WICKET! Robin Uthappa c&b Nadeem
WICKET! Sunil Narine c Glenn Maxwell b Trent Boult
TOSS: Delhi opt to bowl
Nadeem gets rid of Uthappa! Good bowling from the left arm spinner. He shortens the length once he sees Uthappa is going to attack. It is towards the off side. Uthappa looks to pull and play it across the line. The ball goes high up in the air and is caught by Nadeem
Robin Uthappa tries to pull Tewatia but it takes the leading edge and stands tall behind the keeper. There is no one to take the catch. Tewatia with a loud shout of catch it but Uthappa will survive
0 6 2 6 4 0: 18 runs off the final over of the powerplay. Uthappa ups the ante. Kolkata are 50 for the loss of one wicket after 6 overs. Uthappa looking very good with the bat!
After two brilliant overs, Boult gives away 13 over from his third. Uthappa and Kynn get a combined total of three fours in that over and a single. Kolkata reach 32 for 1 after five overs
Delhi have begun well here! Four overs and just 19 runs given. Boult has been the brilliant with the new ball and now Nadeen also keeping up the pressure
Stunning bowling from Boult. Lynn cracked a four off the final ball of the third over but Boult still has given only five runs from two overs. And that wicket of Narine. Now Nadeem into the attack
Early wicket for Delhi Daredevils! Trent Boult has removed Sunil Narine with a wonderful plan that Delhi executed well. Short ball to Narine who gets a top edge to keeper Pant. It is above his head but he gets a juggle. Maxwell from first slip is there to back him. He takes the catch off the rebound
Chris Morris errs his line and gets one in the right spot for Lynn to hit. He clears his front leg and smashes it over square leg for a big six. Top shot from Lynn
Trent Boult begins the game with a maiden over! What a start from Delhi. Chris Lynn failing to get any runs in that over. Brilliant bowling from Boult there
Kolkata are back to their opening pair of Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn who are making their way to the middle. Delhi are ready for the match now. Big match at Eden Gardens.
Playing XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(wk/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav
Playing XI: Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir(c), Rishabh Pant(wk), Glenn Maxwell, Shreyas Iyer, Vijay Shankar, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult
Eden Gardens wicket has been a sporting pitch for a lot of time now. Brett Lee says it a great wicket and 160 will be par score. Pacers and slow bowlers will have similar benefits
KKR lost their last game at Eden and have been struggling to find the right combination in the Indian Premier League. Will they get it right on Monday?
Big match at Eden Gardens! Delhi Daredevils travel to Kolkata under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir and will take on the Knight Riders, a team which led to two IPL titles.
