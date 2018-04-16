IPL 2018 Live Streaming KKR vs DD: Kolkata Knight Riders lose Robin Uthappa against Delhi Daredevils

IPL Live Streaming KKR vs DD: Eden Gardens is waiting to welcomes Gautam Gambhir . He led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL title but he is now back here with the Delhi Daredevils and as their captain. Gambhir will lead Delhi against Kolkata on Monday in the IPL match where both will look to win the match. Kolkata had lost their last game to Sunrisers Hyderabad and would look to return to winning ways against Delhi. Gambhir’s side is coming into this game after a good win over Mumbai Indians which was their first win of the tournament. In Kolkata, Gambhir will look to get a win and keep up his team’s confidence going deeper into the tournament. Dinesh Karthik has a big task in hand against Delhi. Catch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils IPL Live Score here. (IPL Live Score KKR vs DD)

Nadeem gets rid of Uthappa! Good bowling from the left arm spinner. He shortens the length once he sees Uthappa is going to attack. It is towards the off side. Uthappa looks to pull and play it across the line. The ball goes high up in the air and is caught by Nadeem

IPL Live Score KKR vs DD: Kolkata take on Delhi at Eden Gardens. (PTI Photo) In match 13 of the Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders face a stern test as they take on a resurgent Delhi Daredevils at home. While the limelight will be on Gautam Gambhir's return to Eden Gardens, both teams will know the importance of securing a win in this game as it gives them a huge push for the race to the top four. Despite changing the batting order against Sunrisers Hyderabad, success eluded Dinesh Karthik and co and hence finding the balance in the batting order will be crucial for KKR in this contest. On the other hand, Delhi returned to winning ways after chasing down 194 against Mumbai Indians. Their powerful batting unit clicked together and gave a glimpse of their how dangerous they can be. Hence, if they can build on the confidence gained from the previous result then there is no reason why DD can't make it two wins in two matches. The battle between DD's attacking batting against KKR's spinners will be the contest to watch out for.