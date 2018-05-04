IPL Live Streaming Free KXIP vs MI: Watch KXIP vs MI IPL Live Match 34 Free Online TV

IPL Live Streaming KXIP vs MI in Indore: Kings XI Punjab face Mumbai Indians on Friday. (Source: PTI) IPL Live Streaming KXIP vs MI in Indore: Kings XI Punjab face Mumbai Indians on Friday. (Source: PTI)

IPL Live Streaming Free on Hotstar: Mumbai Indians are staring at an inglorious exit having brought up the rear so far, with only two wins in their kitty from eight games. They will be aiming to sort their ‘opening woes’ when they take on a rejuvenated Kings XI Punjab in a must-win IPL encounter. Kings XI Punjab, under Ravichandran Ashwin’s leadership, have won five out of their seven games, slowly but surely inching towards the Play-Offs.

IPL 2018 Live Score KXIP vs MI in Indore

When is IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians will be played on Friday, May 4, 2018. This will be the 34th match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

What time does Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 begin?

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League match begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians?

IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

