Friday, May 04, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
IPL Live Streaming Free KXIP vs MI: Watch KXIP vs MI IPL Live Match 34 Free Online TV

IPL Live Streaming Free KXIP vs MI: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Live Online Cricket Streaming of IPL Match 34 Free on Hotstar.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 4, 2018 7:01:33 pm
kxip vs mi IPL Live Streaming KXIP vs MI in Indore: Kings XI Punjab face Mumbai Indians on Friday. (Source: PTI)
IPL Live Streaming Free on Hotstar: Mumbai Indians are staring at an inglorious exit having brought up the rear so far, with only two wins in their kitty from eight games. They will be aiming to sort their ‘opening woes’ when they take on a rejuvenated Kings XI Punjab in a must-win IPL encounter. Kings XI Punjab, under Ravichandran Ashwin’s leadership, have won five out of their seven games, slowly but surely inching towards the Play-Offs.

IPL 2018 Live Score KXIP vs MI in Indore

When is IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians will be played on Friday, May 4, 2018. This will be the 34th match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

What time does Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 begin?

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League match begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians?

IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

Match 34 : 04 May, 2018
Kings XI Punjab
VS
Mumbai Indians
  • 1 min ago

    Halfway mark in Indore

    Kings XI are 78 for the loss of one wicket at the halfway mark in…

  • 6 mins ago

    Kings XI 72 for 1

    Nine overs gone and Kings XI are 72 for the loss of one wicket. Chris…

