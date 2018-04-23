IPL Live Streaming DD vs KXIP Live Online Cricket Streaming: Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab IPL Live Match Timing TV Venue

DD vs KXIP Live Streaming: Delhi Daredevils take on Kings XI Punjab at home on Monday. (Source: IPL) DD vs KXIP Live Streaming: Delhi Daredevils take on Kings XI Punjab at home on Monday. (Source: IPL)

Delhi Daredevils take on Kings XI Punjab at home in match 22 of the Indian Premier League. While Punjab will hope to extend their winning streak and make a return to the top of the table. KXIP hold the edge over their northern rivals with 12 wins out of the 21 matches played. Last year the average first innings total at the FerozshahKotla was 184. Hence fireworks can be expected from this contest as it features some of the most explosive batsmen including the likes of Gautam Gambhir (captain), Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh and the mighty Chris Gayle. Hence, this contest promises to be a mouth-watering affair. Here is all you need to know.

When is IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League match?

IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League match will be played on Monday, April 23, 2018. This will be the 20th match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League match?

IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League match will be played at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi.

What time does IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League match begin?

IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League match begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League match?

IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League match?

IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

