IPL Live Streaming DD vs CSK: When and where to watch DD vs CSK IPL Match

IPL 2018 Live CSK vs DD: Chennai Super Kings take on Delhi Daredevils in Match 30.

Delhi Daredevils will take on Chennai Super Kings in match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi on Friday evening. While CSK has already qualified for the playoffs, DD have been ousted from knockouts, courtesy of being last on the points table. However, while many may presume this contest to be a dead rubber a lot is at stake for the visitors as a win would help CSK secure a spot in the top two place. Delhi, on the other hand, will look to end their season on a high. Both the teams feature some of the biggest hitters of the game which includes the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu. Hence this contest promises to be a mouth-watering contest and here is all you need to know about it-

When is IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings?

Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings will be played on Saturday, May 12, 2018. This will be the 52nd match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings match?

Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings will be played at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi.

What time does Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2018 begin?

Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League match begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings match?

Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings?

IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

