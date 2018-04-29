IPL Live Streaming CSK vs DD Live Cricket Streaming: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils IPL Live Match Free TV, Timing in IST

IPL Live Streaming: Chennai Super Kings face Delhi Daredevils for the second time in IPL 2018. (Source: IPL) IPL Live Streaming: Chennai Super Kings face Delhi Daredevils for the second time in IPL 2018. (Source: IPL)

Chennai Super Kings will face Delhi Daredevils in match 30 of the Indian Premier League in Pune on Monday. CSK will look to get their campaign back on track after a disappointing loss against Mumbai Indians while Delhi Daredevils know they cannot afford to lose any games after winning just two matches so far. However, beating the yellow brigade at home, will be anything but easy. However, DD has managed to find their winning formula after beating Kolkata Knight Riders comprehensively in their previous encounter. Both sides feature some the biggest hitters of the game which include the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell among others. Hence, this encounter in Pune promises to be an explosive one. Here is all you need to know about the match.

When is Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils IPL 2018 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils will be played on Monday, April 29, 2018. This will be the 30th match of the tournament.

Where is Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils IPL 2018 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time does Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils IPL 2018 begin?

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils Indian Premier League match begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils IPL 2018?

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils IPL 2018?

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

