IPL Live Match Score SRH vs CSK Live Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad pick second wicket against Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2018 Live Match SRH vs CSK Live Streaming: Their unbeaten run in the tournament snapped by the 'Gayle Storm', Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to bounce back when they take on Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Hyderabad on Sunday. Both the Sunrisers and the Super Kings have six points each from four matches, having lost just one game so far, and a win by either side at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal will take them to the top of the table. The Sunrisers began their IPL campaign with three wins on the trot before they were stopped on their tracks by West Indian swashbuckler Chris Gayle, who played a special innings of 104 not out off 64 balls at Mohali on Thursday. Squads from both sides Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan Arman, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi Eisakhil, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal. Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan.
CSK batsmen have struggled to get going. Unable to find the momentum to get going and after 9 overs, CSK are 41/2 with Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis back in the dugout. Suresh Raina on 11 and Ambati Rayudu on 7. Maybe CSK would have been better off sending Rayudu up instead of Faf?
No Hyderabad bowler has been expensive so far! After eight overs, Chennai are 37 for the loss of two wickets. Rashid also bowling some tight lines. Raina and Rayudu are the two batsmen playing for Chennai
GONE! Rashid Khan strikes first ball. It is wide towards the off stump of Faf du Plessis but he has missed it completely. He is out of his crease and Saha is quick to remove the bails.
Five runs off that Shakib over. Top line from Shakib as he gives no room to either the right-handed Faf or the left-hander Raina. Both working hard to get their runs. After 7 overs, SRH 32 for 1
Chennai Super Kings manage to take only 27 runs in the powerplay and also lose a wicket. This is the lowest powerplay score in this year's IPL. Just the two boundaries
Kaul has been called in to bowl the final over of powerplay. Faf du Plessis is on strike and he will like to get some quick runs in this final over of the powerplay. He does exactly that. First ball is four
Suresh Raina makes some room for himself and gets it past the point fielder for four! And then over the infield for a couple. Six runs off the 5th over. Now Chennai reach 21 for 1 after 5 overs
This is a magnificent start from Hyderabad. They have reduced Chennai to 15 for the loss of one wicket after four overs. Stanlake will bowl after that great over from Bhuvneshwar. Suresh Raina on strike
GONE! What a comeback Bhuvi. He bowls the knuckle ball to remove Watson. Quality bowling from Bhuvneshwar here. After getting hit for a six, he bowls a knuckle ball and removes the pace of the ball. Watson is already into his shot and plays it straight to short mid-wicket. Good low catch from Hooda
SIX! Shane Watson with a powerful shot which has gone way back into the stands. Even Raina is surprised. What a magnificent hit. That is the first boundary of the match
Shakib was introduced in the third over itself and he has kept things tight. Just four runs off his over and Chennai are 8 for no loss. Watson and Du Plussis finding it difficult to get the ball away. Top stuff
Bhuvi gave only two runs from his first over and now Billy Stanlake backs up with his tight over. One single and a win off a wide. Only two runs in this over as well. Chennai Super Kings Live Score 4/0 after 2 overs
Bhuvneshwar bowling an excellent line once again. Just the two runs off the first over and Chennai openers are struggling to score runs off Bhuvneshar again. Chennai 2/0 after 1 over
Bhuvneshar will bowl the first over of the match and that is a ripper! Top delivery that just beats the outside edge of Watson's bat. The second is also a bit wide and Watson goes after it. Thick outside edge and a single to the third man
The two umpires are walking out to the middle for the match. CSK openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis are making their way out. Kane Williamson is ready with his field.
Chennai Super Kings have won two games batting second and one game batting first, That was when Shane Watsone hit a century for CSK. What score will they post today? SRH playing at home will fancy their chances of chasing down a target.
Playing XI: Ricky Bhui, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, Bbhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul
Playing XI: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni, Sam Billings, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur
Kane Williamson wins the toss after MS Dhoni calls the wrong side of the coin. Shikhar Dhawan is not playing for SRH. For CSK, Tahir is out and Faf du Plessis will be in the team
Sixes upon sixes, matches after matches for weeks can make IPL resemble an incoherent blur, patterns and performances that even a discerning eye can miss. Questions are left hanging in the air: like, was MS Dhoni’s whirlwhind knock against KXIP a norm or exception? Prasanna Agoram, Proteas’ performance analyst, comes on board and unveils the method behind the IPL madness. Here’s the first of his weekly dispatches. Read about that here
Chennai are second in the points table of Indian Premier League. Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were top before losing to Kings XI, are now fourth. Who will climb back to the of the table in Hyderabad?