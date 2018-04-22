IPL Live Match Score SRH vs CSK Live Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad pick second wicket against Chennai Super Kings

IPL Live Match Score SRH vs CSK Live Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Chennai Super Kings. (PTI Photo) IPL Live Match Score SRH vs CSK Live Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Chennai Super Kings. (PTI Photo)

IPL Live Match Score SRH vs CSK Live Streaming: Two teams in the top four of the points table will be up against each other in Hyderabad on Sunday. In the first match of the double-header of Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad return home and host Chennai Super Kings in a big match of the IPL 2018. After losing their unbeaten streak against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali, SRH will look to return to winning ways. But that will not be easy against a strong CSK team which humbled Rajasthan Royals in their previous game by 64 runs. While SRH boast with a top class bowling line-up, CSK has a number of allrounders who can prove to be match winners on their day. A win for either team will take it to the top of the points table and take a boost to their net run-rate as well. Catch IPL Live Match Score of SRH vs CSK Live Streaming here. (IPL Live Match SRH vs CSK Full Scorecard)