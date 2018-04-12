IPL Live Score SRH vs MI Live Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad push Mumbai Indians back

IPL Live Score SRH vs MI Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad have put behind the disappointment that their regular captain David Warner is missing from the dressing room. They produced a stunning performance in the first game and beat Rajasthan Royals with ease with captain Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan making it look easy. Now, they face defending champions Mumbai Indians at home. Mumbai began the IPL 2018 with a heartbreaking loss to Chennai Super Kings in the first game of the edition. They would look to put that loss behind and give a strong challenge to Hyderabad. Mumbai have been known to start slow in the league but they pick up later in the tournament. Hyderabad pitch will be a good one for batting and both teams boast with some of the most attacking batting units in the league. It is expected to be a cracker of a game in Hyderabad. Catch IPL Live Score of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians here. IPL Live SRH vs MI Scorecard
IPL Live Score SRH vs MI Live Score in Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Match 7 of Indian Premier League at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Mumbai Indians in Match 7 of the Indian Premier League in Hyderabad on Thursday. Both had contrasting beginning to the new season of IPL with Hyderabad thrasing Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai going down to Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the season. Rohit Sharma must be a worried man with his pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mustafizur Rahman giving away 76 runs off 47 deliveries and Mitchell MaClenaghan conceeding on an average 11 runs per over. He can take solace from the fact that spinner Mayank Markande brilliant IPL debut figures of 3 for 23.
WICKET! Shakib strikes for Hyderabad. Krunal Pandya tries to play a glance on the leg-side but it a straight delivery. Leading edge and Williamson accepts the catch at covers. Mumbai four down. Strategic timeout
Two wickets in the over for Kaul! Mumbai Indians lose Evin Lewis. A knuckle ball from Kaul which perfect. Staight on the stumps of Lewis. He misses it completely and is cleaned up. Mumbai Indians lose third wicket. End of the powerplay at 54 for 3
GONE! Rohit Sharma is caught by Shakib Al Hasan off Billy Stanlake. Good catch from Shakib. Not good from Rohit. His bat turns in his hands and tha ball goes to square leg. Shakib times his dive forward to catch it.
Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss and Kane Williamson elects to bowl against Mumbai Indians at home. He says they were successful in chasing last game so there is no need to change. Rohit Sharma has made two changes to team Mumbai.
Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Keiron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Krunal Pandya, Pradeep Sangwan, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah
Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Ben Stanlake, Siddarth Kaul
Rashid Khan has bowled five more dots. He bowed five in the first over as well. Pollard has a got a four off him in this over. Five runs given in those two overs from Rashid. Kaul to continue. Mumbai 82 for 4
Halfway mark reached in the Mumbai innings and they are 78 for the loss of four wickets. Scoring at a rate of almost eight. Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar the two batsmen for them
Sandeep Sharma was slightly expensive in his first two overs but he has made a good comeback. Only four runs off his third over. Mumbai Indians are 59 for the loss of three wickets. Shakib Al Hasan to continue
Seven overs have been bowled and Mumbai Indians are 55 for the loss of three wickets. Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya are the two batsmen out in the middle for Mumbai. Sandeep back into the attack
GONE! Finally a catch taken from Hyderabad. Siddarth Kaul is picks a wicket off his first ball. Ishan Kishan with a big heave and it flies to third man. Yusuf Pathan takes a good low catch
Another drop catch! Sunrisers Hyderabad not having a great time in the field. Sandeep Sharma drops Ishan Kishan at mid off. Beautiful bowlin from Rashid Khan to hold it back when Ishan was coming down the pitch. It goes up in the air and Sandeep paddles back and is under the catch at mid-off. But cannot hold on
First ball of the fourth over, four! Punches it through the covers for a boundary. Fourth ball is hoicked over cover for another four. Tremendous batting from Evin Lewis. Fifth ball is short and he comes down the pitch and smashes it. It is flat and sails over covers for six. What hitting!
Ishan Kishan gets two back-to-back boundaries on the final two deliveries of the third over! First is an inside edge that goes towards fine-leg for four. The second is four through slips. This looks like delibrate. Mumbai 28/1 after 3 overs
What a way to get off the mark! It is short and down the leg side from Sandeep Sharma and Lewis pulls it for a big, big six over fine-leg. A top shot from the West Indians. Powerful
Rohit Sharma, after three dot balls, plays an attacking on the fourth ball but has skied it. Three fielders are converging and Deepak Hooda puts it down. Rohit Sharma survives. Eventful over with only one run off it
A magnificent delivery to begin with from Sandeep Sharma. He keeps the seam towards the leg slip and it comes back into Rohit Sharma. He is squared up. Dream delivery!
Sunrisers in a huddle with Williamson giving some pep talk before they walk out on the field. The two umpires have walked out. Mumbai Indians openers are Evin Lewis and Rohit Sharma
Kane Williamson: "Bhuvi is a bit sore and so Sandeep makes his debut for the franchise. I suppose momentum is a reflection and we want to keep improving. We don't have a number in mind and overall we just want to keep improving in all facets."
Rohit Sharma: 'We are missing Hardik tonight. He has an injury. We have Pradeep Sangwan playing. We have Ben Cutting in place of Mitch McClenaghan. Cutting has played a lot of cricket here and we just have to enjoy our cricket.'
Pommie Mbangwa with the pitch report says, "fast bowlers will get carry and spinner will have something for themselves in this pitch. The leg side boundary is smaller so there can get runs from there." He adds that "bat or bowl after winning the toss, total should be more than 165".
With bowlers doing all the talking in their first game against Rajasthan Royals, Sunriser Hyderabad's middler order will be looking to get a crack at the ball today. If Kane Williamson wins the toss, will he elect to bat first?
After the Mumbai Indians lost their opening match against Chennai Super Kings, they head to Hyderabad to face the Sun Risers. SRH's bowling attack will test the depth of MI's batting order.
Welcome to the coverage of the seventh match of Indian Premier League in which Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on Thursday. Sunrisers have won their first game in the league which Mumbai lost to Chennai in their first game.