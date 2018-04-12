IPL Live Score SRH vs MI Live Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad push Mumbai Indians back

IPL Live Score SRH vs MI Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad take regular wickets against Mumbai Indians. (BCCI Photo) IPL Live Score SRH vs MI Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad take regular wickets against Mumbai Indians. (BCCI Photo)

IPL Live Score SRH vs MI Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad have put behind the disappointment that their regular captain David Warner is missing from the dressing room. They produced a stunning performance in the first game and beat Rajasthan Royals with ease with captain Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan making it look easy. Now, they face defending champions Mumbai Indians at home. Mumbai began the IPL 2018 with a heartbreaking loss to Chennai Super Kings in the first game of the edition. They would look to put that loss behind and give a strong challenge to Hyderabad. Mumbai have been known to start slow in the league but they pick up later in the tournament. Hyderabad pitch will be a good one for batting and both teams boast with some of the most attacking batting units in the league. It is expected to be a cracker of a game in Hyderabad. Catch IPL Live Score of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians here. IPL Live SRH vs MI Scorecard